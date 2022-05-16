Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Purchases 567,151 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $14.95.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.
LILAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
