Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Update

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the April 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $109,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $1.32 on Monday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $99.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.49.

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.