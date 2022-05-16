Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.04-$6.14 EPS.

Life Storage stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 117.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

