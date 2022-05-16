Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.04-$6.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.54 EPS.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,102. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.97 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.11.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Life Storage by 562.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

