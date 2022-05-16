Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Update

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 566,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NXTTF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Lifeist Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Lifeist Wellness Company Profile

Lifeist Wellness Inc operates as a wellness company. The company operates CannMart.com, a portal that provides with a range of cannabis products and accessories, and hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories in the United States and Canada. It also operates a BHO extraction facility to produce cannabis concentrate products.

