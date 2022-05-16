LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 279.15% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

LFMD opened at $2.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.01. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

