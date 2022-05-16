LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in April

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.3 days.
LIFULL stock remained flat at $$1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.93 million, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of -0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. LIFULL has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.56.
LIFULL Company Profile (Get Rating)
