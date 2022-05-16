Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Limbach by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of LMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Limbach has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $60.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

