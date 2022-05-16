Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LQDT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.39. 13,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,537. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $476.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

