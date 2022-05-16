Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 548,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 715,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of LIZI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.15. 1,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,957. Lizhi has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%. The company had revenue of $87.93 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lizhi by 107.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter worth $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lizhi by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 257,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lizhi by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lizhi by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

LIZHI INC. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

