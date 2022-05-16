Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 548,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 715,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of LIZI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.15. 1,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,957. Lizhi has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.39.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%. The company had revenue of $87.93 million during the quarter.
Lizhi Company Profile (Get Rating)
LIZHI INC. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
