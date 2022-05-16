Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in April

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 490.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LOIMF remained flat at $$23.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. Loomis AB has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
