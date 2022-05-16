Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in April

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 490.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LOIMF remained flat at $$23.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. Loomis AB has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

