L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €458.00 ($482.11) to €339.00 ($356.84) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($415.79) to €385.00 ($405.26) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($473.68) to €420.00 ($442.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

LRLCY traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.03. 118,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,179. L’Oréal has a one year low of $63.96 and a one year high of $97.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

