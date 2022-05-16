LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSLPF remained flat at $$5.28 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. LSL Property Services has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

