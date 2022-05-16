Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Up 37.3% in April

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 736,600 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUCD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

LUCD opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

