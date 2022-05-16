Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,800 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 280,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVLU traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,626. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

