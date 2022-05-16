Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in April

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,464,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 7,124,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.61. 45,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

