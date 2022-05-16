Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. Acquires 250,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$946,262,410.16.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$14.09. The firm has a market cap of C$7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.32.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 12.0600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.58.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

