Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Argus

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. Lyft has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,379 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lyft by 13.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,388 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lyft by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 37.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,028 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

