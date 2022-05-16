Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Director Purchases $26,910.00 in Stock

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,385 shares in the company, valued at $604,443.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MCBC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,877. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 34.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

