Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MAC opened at $12.60 on Monday. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Macerich by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Macerich by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $775,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

