Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Short Interest Update

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DRAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,117. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRAY. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.