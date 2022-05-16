MacroGenics (MGNX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX):

5/10/2022 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

5/4/2022 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/4/2022 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $35.00.

5/3/2022 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

4/27/2022 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

4/20/2022 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

4/13/2022 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

4/6/2022 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

3/31/2022 – MacroGenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Get MacroGenics Inc alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in MacroGenics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after buying an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after buying an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in MacroGenics by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after buying an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.