Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Madison Square Garden Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -16.04% -9.60% -4.10% Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors 2,290.89% 1.22% 170.83%

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $180.40 million -$377.19 million -7.76 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 53.56

Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 1 2 1 0 2.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors 73 267 376 10 2.44

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $87.60, suggesting a potential upside of 43.54%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 74.73%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment rivals beat Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 61 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 23 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

