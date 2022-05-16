MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.15. MAG Silver reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MAG Silver.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

MAG Silver stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 561,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 222.33 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

