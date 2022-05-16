Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.35. 20,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,675. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

