Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.35 EPS.

MMP stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.35. 20,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,673,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.