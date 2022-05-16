Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

