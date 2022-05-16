Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

MGA opened at $60.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 3.2% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.