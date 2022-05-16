MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Update

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.42. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.18%. As a group, analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 261,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 204,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 129,360 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.