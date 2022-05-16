Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Malayan Banking Berhad stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

