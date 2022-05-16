Mana Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 23rd (NASDAQ:MAAQU)

Mana Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 23rd. Mana Capital Acquisition had issued 6,200,000 shares in its public offering on November 23rd. The total size of the offering was $62,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Mana Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:MAAQU opened at $10.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18. Mana Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

