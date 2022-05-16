ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $89.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.02. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $124.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.