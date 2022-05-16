ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $759,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,247,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $2,141,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 172.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 120,935 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $89.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $124.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.