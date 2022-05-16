ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MANT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of ManTech International stock traded up $12.27 on Monday, hitting $94.24. 196,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in ManTech International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.