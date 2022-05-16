Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Kevin A. Denuccio Buys 15,424 Shares

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Marathon Digital stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 4.65.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
