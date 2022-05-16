Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.72.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.57. 67,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,549. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

