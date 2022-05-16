Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 75.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOZ. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.83.

Shares of TSE MOZ traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.99. The company had a trading volume of 91,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,960. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

