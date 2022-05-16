Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

NYSE MPC opened at $95.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

