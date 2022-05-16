MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Critical Survey

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sundial Growers and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sundial Growers
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2.00
|MariMed
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
6.5% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Sundial Growers and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sundial Growers
|-410.45%
|-11.92%
|-11.13%
|MariMed
|5.70%
|20.87%
|6.07%
Volatility & Risk
Sundial Growers has a beta of 5.13, indicating that its stock price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Sundial Growers and MariMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sundial Growers
|$44.78 million
|14.24
|-$183.82 million
|($0.18)
|-2.13
|MariMed
|$121.46 million
|1.73
|$7.22 million
|$0.02
|31.02
MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers. Sundial Growers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
MariMed beats Sundial Growers on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Sundial Growers (Get Rating)
Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. The company also produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
About MariMed (Get Rating)
MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
