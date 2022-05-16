Marjorie Jill Dickman Sells 63,519 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 63,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.41, for a total value of C$470,675.79.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,788. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$24.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.17. The stock has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.75.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

