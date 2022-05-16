MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $263.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.39. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.56. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $249.89 and a 1 year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

