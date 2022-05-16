Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Short Interest Up 31.1% in April

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.01.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 130,894 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 67.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 144,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 85,771 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBII traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.04. 15,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $189.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 65.95% and a negative net margin of 47.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

