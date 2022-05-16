Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,631.79 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,631.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$308,103.82.

Shares of MRE traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 232,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,600. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.30 million and a P/E ratio of 20.29.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRE. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on Martinrea International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

