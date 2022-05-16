MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.22-$4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

MTZ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23. MasTec has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MasTec by 125.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after buying an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

