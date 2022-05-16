MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.22-$4.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23. MasTec has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

