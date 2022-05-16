Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Up 38.8% in April

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 56.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Shares of MHH stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $214.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.