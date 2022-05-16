Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.13. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 186.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $11.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

MTDR opened at $48.39 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 134,504 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

