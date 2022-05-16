MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
MAVBF stock remained flat at $$0.50 during midday trading on Monday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.
MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAV Beauty Brands (MAVBF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.