MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MAVBF stock remained flat at $$0.50 during midday trading on Monday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

