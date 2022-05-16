Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.
MMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
MMX stock traded up C$0.26 on Monday, reaching C$5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.