Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

MMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

MMX stock traded up C$0.26 on Monday, reaching C$5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 90,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$565,734.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$999,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Gordon Fargey sold 13,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total value of C$82,866.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,993 shares in the company, valued at C$1,397,887.37. Insiders have sold a total of 104,363 shares of company stock valued at $653,545 over the last ninety days.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

