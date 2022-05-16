MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,058. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.